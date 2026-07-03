Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
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Looking back at 2013, it's crazy to sit and think about how much happened. We christened 2013 as the year that EDM grew true mainstream legs, and fromnappy
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Music
Juvenile Updates “Back That Azz Up” for Pandemic Era With “Vax That Thang Up” f/ Mannie Fresh and Mia X
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X link up with the BLK dating app for a pandemic-inspired reworking of the classic 1999 single "Back That Azz Up."Trace William Cowen