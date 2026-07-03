Latest Stories
International Artist JR Links with Superblue and Niantic to Launch Metaverse Project 'JR Reality'
Superblue, the groundbreaking experiential art platform, has recently announced the launch JR Reality by internationally acclaimed artist JR.
Artists JR and Daniel Arsham Will Premiere Short Films at the Tribeca Film Festival
Short films directed by artists JR and Daniel Arsham will be included in the Tribeca Film Festival.
Marchers in Paris Carry JR's Mosaic of the Eyes of Slain "Charlie Hebdo" Editor
The French artist's powerful images are becoming major parts of protests around the world.
Stephen Colbert Will Continue to Watch Over New York Thanks to a New Rooftop Mural by JR
"The Colbert Report" is ending, but New York will still have the host's "watchful gaze."
JR's "Women Are Heroes" Cargo Ship Saved 213 Immigrants at Sea
JR's art has been a part of some pretty incredible events this year.
JR Creates Powerful Image of Eric Garner's Eyes for "Millions March NYC" Protest
Protesters poured through the streets of New York carrying this image.
This Beautiful Short Film Captures the Completion of JR's "Women are Heroes" in Le Havre, France
Director Guillaume Cagniard documents the installation process and the dock workers who helped make JR's vision a reality.
JR Fills an Abandoned Hospital on Ellis Island With 100-Year-Old Photos of Immigrants for "Unframed – Ellis Island"
JR spent two years creating this powerful exhibition on the part of Ellis Island that has been abandoned for decades.
JR Finishes His "Women Are Heroes" Series Across 150 Cargo Ship Containers in Port of Le Havre, France
Ten days and 2,600 pieces of paper later and JR's "Women Are Heroes" container ship has left the Port of Le Havre in France.
JR and José Parla Present a Short Film About Their Art Installations in Havana Titled "Wrinkles of the City"
The film documents JR and José Parla's 2012 project creating art inspired by the people of Cuba.
JR Covers the Pantheon in Paris With Thousands of Portraits
JR was commissioned to create an installation for the Pantheon while it undergoes important and lengthy renovations.
Pharrell, Hans Zimmer, and Woodkid Will Compose JR's Upcoming Film Project
Could this be the biggest art and music collaboration in history?
JR Collaborates With David Lynch on a Limited Edition Print
A rare lithograph two years in the making.
JR Installs Vintage Photographs on the Streets of Baden-Baden, Germany
To coincide with his current retrospective at Museum Frieder Burda.
JR Unveils Art Installation Project for the New York City Ballet's Art Series 2014
To be shown during three special performances.
JR Reveals Never-Before-Seen Portraits From an Old Project in Paris
Possible collab teaser?
The Art Evolution of JR
The French street artist from graffiti tagging to the big screen.
JR's Inside Out Photo Booth Truck Arrives In London
As a part of his solo-exhibition at Lazarides.