Jr Art

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Pop Culture

International Artist JR Links with Superblue and Niantic to Launch Metaverse Project 'JR Reality'

Superblue, the groundbreaking experiential art platform, has recently announced the launch JR Reality by internationally acclaimed artist JR.

Sanj Patel1514 days ago
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Artists JR and Daniel Arsham Will Premiere Short Films at the Tribeca Film Festival

Short films directed by artists JR and Daniel Arsham will be included in the Tribeca Film Festival.

Erica Euse4142 days ago
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Marchers in Paris Carry JR's Mosaic of the Eyes of Slain "Charlie Hebdo" Editor

The French artist's powerful images are becoming major parts of protests around the world.

andrewlasane4204 days ago
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Stephen Colbert Will Continue to Watch Over New York Thanks to a New Rooftop Mural by JR

"The Colbert Report" is ending, but New York will still have the host's "watchful gaze."

andrewlasane4229 days ago
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JR's "Women Are Heroes" Cargo Ship Saved 213 Immigrants at Sea

JR's art has been a part of some pretty incredible events this year.

andrewlasane4229 days ago
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JR Creates Powerful Image of Eric Garner's Eyes for "Millions March NYC" Protest

Protesters poured through the streets of New York carrying this image.

susanc4d3da54bb4234 days ago
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This Beautiful Short Film Captures the Completion of JR's "Women are Heroes" in Le Havre, France

Director Guillaume Cagniard documents the installation process and the dock workers who helped make JR's vision a reality.

andrewlasane4247 days ago
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JR Fills an Abandoned Hospital on Ellis Island With 100-Year-Old Photos of Immigrants for "Unframed – Ellis Island"

JR spent two years creating this powerful exhibition on the part of Ellis Island that has been abandoned for decades.

andrewlasane4313 days ago
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JR Finishes His "Women Are Heroes" Series Across 150 Cargo Ship Containers in Port of Le Havre, France

Ten days and 2,600 pieces of paper later and JR's "Women Are Heroes" container ship has left the Port of Le Havre in France.

andrewlasane4394 days ago
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JR and José Parla Present a Short Film About Their Art Installations in Havana Titled "Wrinkles of the City"

The film documents JR and José Parla's 2012 project creating art inspired by the people of Cuba.

andrewlasane4405 days ago
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JR Covers the Pantheon in Paris With Thousands of Portraits

JR was commissioned to create an installation for the Pantheon while it undergoes important and lengthy renovations.

andrewlasane4427 days ago
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Pharrell, Hans Zimmer, and Woodkid Will Compose JR's Upcoming Film Project

Could this be the biggest art and music collaboration in history?

andrewlasane4435 days ago
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JR Collaborates With David Lynch on a Limited Edition Print

A rare lithograph two years in the making.

andrewlasane4484 days ago
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JR Installs Vintage Photographs on the Streets of Baden-Baden, Germany

To coincide with his current retrospective at Museum Frieder Burda.

andrewlasane4502 days ago
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JR Unveils Art Installation Project for the New York City Ballet's Art Series 2014

To be shown during three special performances.

andrewlasane4580 days ago
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The Art Evolution of JR

The French street artist from graffiti tagging to the big screen.

Dale Eisinger4666 days ago
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JR's Inside Out Photo Booth Truck Arrives In London

As a part of his solo-exhibition at Lazarides.

andrewlasane4666 days ago

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