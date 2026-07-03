Jordan Wolfson

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Jordan Wolfson's "(Female Figure)" Stripper Robot Art Piece Is Now a Mini-Toy

Jen Catron and Paul Outlaw are presenting their own version of the famous robot from David Zwirner gallery.

Jarrell Chalmers4332 days ago

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