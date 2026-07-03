Jordan Sefton

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Music

Jordan Sefton Asks Will They "Love Me?" On New Single

"Are you going to enjoy these flowers while you can still smell them? Or will you embrace me when I'm gone?"

Tobi Oke3817 days ago
Music

Premiere: Jordan Sefton Returns With "God, JS (ii)"

Another jazzy voyage from

James Keith3917 days ago

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