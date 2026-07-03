Jordan Release Dates

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Air Jordan 1 High OG "Red Metallic"
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

This weekend's releases include Nike, Adidas, and Air Jordans.

Amir Ismael3362 days ago
Air Jordan IV "Royalty"
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

This weekend's sneaker releases feature shoes from Nike SB, Air Jordan, Adidas, and Vans.

Amir Ismael3453 days ago
Reggie Miller Air Jordan 15
Sneakers

It's Time to Stop Hating on the Air Jordan XV

17 years after it first came out, it's time to give Tinker Hatfield's least-favorite Air Jordan its just due.

Russ Bengtson3480 days ago
Space Jam Box 8
Sneakers

The Best "Space Jam" Sneaker Isn't the Air Jordan XI

The Air Jordan XI "Space Jam" releases this weekend, but it's not the sneaker you should buy.

Russ Bengtson3507 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic Heel
Sneakers

Why the V Is the Greatest Air Jordan of All Time

We spoke to designer Tinker Hatfield about working closer with Michael Jordan than ever before and got an exclusive look at the remastered 2016 Air Jordan.

Russ Bengtson3697 days ago
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Drake Just Showed Off an "OVO" Air Jordan VI Low

He previewed a new sneaker on Instagram that has "Views" on the outsole and is destined to be hyped up.

Joshua Espinoza3721 days ago
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Sneakers

Here's an Official Look at the Air Jordan XVII+ "Copper"

The Air Jordan XVII+ "Copper" returns for the first time since 2002 on April 9.

Amir Ismael3759 days ago
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Sneakers

Here Are the Release Details for the "Metallic Silver" Air Jordan V Retro Low

The "Metallic Silver" Air Jordan V is returning as a Low next month.

Rajah Allarey3794 days ago
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Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield Designed an Air Jordan Sneaker That Jordan Brand Didn't Know About

Here's what he had to say about this new sneaker.

Matt Welty3838 days ago
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Sneakers

Jordan Brand's Christmas Present to Everyone Is a Look at These Air Jordan IVs

Find out when they're goign to release.

Matt Welty3858 days ago
Sneakers

Why Air Jordans Are Having a Hard Time Selling Out

A look at why stores are having a hard time selling out of Air Jordans these days.

Riley Jones3869 days ago
Sneakers

Why "Nike Air" on the White/Maroon Air Jordan VI Might Be Only the Beginning

It's been a long time since "Nike Air" has been on an Air Jordan VI, and Russ Bengtson breaks down what it means.

Russ Bengtson3881 days ago
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Sneakers

The Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan IV Release Has Been Delayed

Eminem has announced that they will be available at a later date.

Matt Welty3903 days ago

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