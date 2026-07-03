Jordan Esau

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Janette King (credit: Sarah Armiento)
Music

Premiere: Janette King Fuses R&B, House On Jordan Esau-Produced “Airplane”

After a relatively quiet 2020, Montréal-based producer and singer, Janette King, is back with news of a new album, What We Lost, along with visuals for its lead

James Keith1941 days ago

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