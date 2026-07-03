Jordan 31

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Jeff Green Heart Surgery Air Jordan 31s
Sneakers

Jordan Made Sneakers for Jeff Green's Heart Surgery

Air Jordan 31s made to reference Jeff Green's heart surgery.

Brendan Dunne3273 days ago
Michigan Air Jordan 31 Heel
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Collegiate Air Jordans Prep for March Madness

Air Jordan 31 colors for Cal, UNC, Marquette, Michigan, and Georgetown in time for March Madness.

Brendan Dunne3426 days ago
Russell Westbrook Looking to the Side
Sneakers

Russell Westbrook Has a Problem With the Latest Jordans

Russell Westbrook doesn't like the sole on the Air Jordan 31.

Brendan Dunne3453 days ago
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Air Jordan 31 Chinese New Year
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Latest Air Jordans Celebrate Chinese New Year

The Air Jordan 31 'Chinese New Year' will release on Jan. 7.

Brendan Dunne3497 days ago
Air Jordan 31 All Star Hornets 905847 004
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This Air Jordan Is an Unexpected Victim of North Carolina's Bathroom Bill

'Hornets' Air Jordan 31s around the All-Star Game that was originally supposed to be in Charlotte.

Brendan Dunne3497 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Snakeskin
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Never-Before-Seen Air Jordan Surfaces

Snakeskin Air Jordan 31s surface courtesy of Nike employee Frank Cooker.

Brendan Dunne3525 days ago
Space Jam Jordan 31 Pair
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Even Jordan 31s Are Space Jamming

Jordan Brand uses the theme again on a new pair of Jordans.

Brendan Dunne3531 days ago
Jordan 16 Veterans Day Camo Shroud
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Camo Covers Air Jordans for Veterans Day

Air Jordan 31s and Air Jordan 16s get dressed in camouflage.

Brendan Dunne3535 days ago
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N7 Air Force 1 High
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Here Are Nike's Latest Native American Sneakers

Air Jordan 31s, Hyperdunks, and more for Nike's N7 collection benefiting Native Americans.

Brendan Dunne3543 days ago
Jordan 31 Battle Grey 914293 013
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's New Shoes Go to Battle

A distressed look for the Air Jordan 31 "Battle Grey" that's releasing on Oct. 29 for $185.

Brendan Dunne3551 days ago
Chicago Air Jordan 31 845037 600 Tongue
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New Air Jordans Pay Tribute to Chicago

This Jordan 31 colorway releases on Nov. 5.

Brendan Dunne3559 days ago
Michigan Air Jordan 31
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Michigan Adds More Air Jordan Exclusives to Rotation

The Wolverines enjoying the perks of Jordan sponsorship.

Brendan Dunne3560 days ago
Cal Air Jordan 31 Medial
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Cal Has Its Own Pair of Air Jordan 31s

Player exclusive Jordans for the Golden Bears.

Brendan Dunne3565 days ago
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UNC Tarheels Air Jordan 31
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Of Course UNC Has Its Own Air Jordan 31

Carolina blue for the Jordan 31.

Brendan Dunne3571 days ago
Shattered Backboard Jordans
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Two "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordans Release Next Week

Air Jordan 1s and Air Jordan 31s releasing on Oct. 8.

Brendan Dunne3579 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Shattered Backboard On Feet
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Russell Westbrook Just Debuted a New Air Jordan

Another Air Jordan 31 on-feet for Russell Westbrook.

Brendan Dunne3602 days ago

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