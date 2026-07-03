Jonathan Hickman

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Pop Culture

Writer Jonathan Hickman Details How He Plans to Reinvent Marvel's 'X-Men' Comics

Having previously reinvigorated 'Fantastic Four' and 'Avengers' in comic book form, Hickman's position at Marvel seems specifically suited to 'X-Men.'

Joe Price2558 days ago

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