Jon Kwest

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Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.
khrisd

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Jon Kwest - "RIP DA B"

Crazy to think that just last month the world lost Nicky Da B. While not an EDM artist off top, he was a part of what's possibly one of Diplo's bigges

khrisd4296 days ago
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Download the New "Music Liberated" EP From The Chavy Boys, Jon Kwest and Mighty Mark

There are times when a party isn't just a party. In the case of this Saturday night's post-Artscape "Music Liberated" event, this–moreso than any ot

marcuskdowling4385 days ago
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Download the "Original Moombahton Vol II" Compilation

Are you still worrying about moombahton? Stop. Please. Though many of the pioneering big cats have focused their energies elsewhere (with the notable

walmerc4400 days ago
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Download David Heartbreak's "The Love Movement" Compilation

Just in time for Valentine's Day, ever emotive heavy bass wizard David Heartbreak has released The Love Movement, a new compilation of 11 free tracks

marcuskdowling4538 days ago
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Music

Download Jon Kwest & Munchi's "Boom Bap Back" EP

In Munchi's continued quest (pun intended) to break the Internet with his Selegna imprint, he linked up with DC resident Jon Kwest for something to satisfy the hip-hop heads swimming through this electronic dance world. They've each contributed three records for their Boom Bap Back EP, a release that only logs 15 minutes but will undoubtedly stand the test of time.

nappy4560 days ago
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Download Kingman Fire's "Moombah De Los Muertos" Compilation

There was a time when moombahton was fresh, new, exciting, and relatively unknown as a genre. Those who made it were EDM up-and-comers, also-rans, hop

marcuskdowling4641 days ago
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Music

Download David Heartbreak's "More Acid" Compilation

When I say ACID, do you think of LSD or the 303? If your mind immediately wanders off to manipulating a Roland TB-303 to create that signature ACID so

alessr4658 days ago

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