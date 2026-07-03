Back in the spring, we were hype over Jon Kwest's "Jack the Moombah" project. September hit, and we were amazed with what he'd been doing with the go-khrisd
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Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.khrisd
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
Check out the nominees and vote for your favorite!Complex