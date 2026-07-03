Connor says his fiancée, Raven Tracy, will oversee his businesses while he's behind bars.Joshua Espinoza
Featured
A look at Lil Yachty's rise in the rap game. How did he become the phenomenon that everybody's talking about? Here are some of the high points of his journey.Shawn Setaro
Theophilus London contacted Complex to detail his fight with Ian Connor in Paris, their relationship, and the rape allegations against his former friend.Steve Dool
Made by the internet, stylist/creative director Ian Connor experienced a dramatic fallout with his close friends while the world watched.Rae Witte