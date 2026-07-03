Jon Cena

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Fanum, Kai Cenat, and Jon Cena in a room, one in a plaid suit holding a burger, another in a white shirt, and the third in a green outfit with a cap.
Pop Culture

What Is the Fanum Tax? The Internet’s Favorite Inside Joke, Explained

What started as a joke between Fanum and Kai Cenat turned into a full-blown meme all over the internet.

Insanul Ahmed435 days ago
Suicide Squad red carpet
Pop Culture

'The Suicide Squad' Tops Box Office Despite Lukewarm $26.5M Opening Weekend

'The Suicide Squad' underwhelmed in its box office debut, collecting $26.5 million. The Warner Bros. film premiered on HBO Max alongside 4,002 theaters.

Brad Callas1804 days ago
Fast & Furious 9
Pop Culture

'F9' Set to Become First U.S. Movie Since 2019 to Hit $500M at Global Box Office

'F9' will reportedly hit the $500M mark globally on Monday. It'll mark the first time a Hollywood film has made that much since the start of the pandemic.

Brad Callas1839 days ago

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