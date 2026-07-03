Shannon Sharpe & Skip Bayless have had a lot of tension of late on their debate show 'Undisputed.' We take a look at the events that have built up to their breakup.Zion Olojede
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Skip Bayless Slammed for Worrying About Bills-Bengals Postponement Amid Damar Hamlin Hospitalization
"This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome," Bayless tweeted as 24-year-old Damar Hamlin was hospitalized.Zach Dionne
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Skip Bayless Cooked for ‘Your Dad Would’ve Dunked It Left-Handed’ Tweet After Bronny James Posterizes Opponent
Eternal LeBron hater and Fox Sports talking head Skip Bayless, at 70 years young, opted to troll 17-year-old Bronny James and faced the consequences.Zach Dionne
Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and 'Undisputed' host, discusses debating Skip Bayless, his insane sneaker collection, Stephen A. Smith comparisons and LeBronMacklin Stern