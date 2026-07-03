John Skipper

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John Skipper, former president of ESPN.
Sports

Former ESPN President John Skipper Reveals He Left Because of Cocaine Dealer Extortion

Skipper admits that he left the "best job in sports on the planet."

juliarp3047 days ago
John Skipper.
Sports

ESPN President John Skipper Resigns Over Substance Addiction

ESPN President John Skipper quit abruptly on Monday morning.

Chris Yuscavage3134 days ago

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