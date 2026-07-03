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Latest Stories
Sports
Man Who Killed Former NFL Player Joe McKnight Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison
Ronald Gasser, the man who killed Joe McKnight, will spend the next three decades behind bars.
Aaron C. Mansfield3046 days ago
Sports
Man Who Murdered Former NFL Running Back Joe McKnight Indicted on Second-Degree Murder Charge
Ronald Gasser Jr. was indicted on a second-degree murder charge for killing Joe McKnight.
Aaron C. Mansfield3452 days ago
Sports
Suspect in Joe McKnight Murder Case Has a Previous Battery Charge at the Same Traffic Intersection
Ronald Gasser had a 2006 road rage incident and battery case that was dismissed by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Dana Scott3513 days ago