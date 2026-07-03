Joe Goddard

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Latest Stories

Fougère (credit: Pip)
Music

Premiere: Hot Chip's Joe Goddard Remixes "Movement" By Composer Fougère Into A Subtle Club Warmer

Joe Goddard's remix of "Movement" drops tomorrow, November 18.

James Keith2068 days ago

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