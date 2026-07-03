Jimmy Feigen

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Jimmy Feigen agrees to make $11,000 donation to charity to avoid prosecution in Rio.
Sports

Ryan Lochte’s Teammate Jimmy Feigen Reportedly Agrees to Donate $11K to Avoid Prosecution in Rio

Ryan Lochte’s teammate Jimmy Feigen has agreed to pay $11K to a Brazilian charity in order to avoid prosecution.

Chris Yuscavage3619 days ago

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