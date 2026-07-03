Latest Stories
Jim-E Stack to Release Debut Album "Tell Me I Belong" on July 29
I won't front and say I've been up on Jim-E Stack for a hot minute. I only know about Jim-E from catching bits of Baauer and RL Grime's Infinite Daps tour last summer and meeting some of that crew at Camp Bisco last year. I wondered who this guy was, though, and checked out his music only to find that he's been making some pretty left-field and tasteful club records for a minute.
Download Purple's "Salvation" Remix EP
WEDIDIT stays doing it. Back in November, Purple's Salvation EP was released to pretty solid acclaim, and today WEDIDIT gave away free remixes of tracks from the Salvation EP from Shlohmo, Jim-E Stack, and IVVVO. We imagine Shlohmo's flip of "The Club" is the main one people will be hitting, but don't sleep on what IVVVO and Jim-E Stack did. You have to love these collectives who come together, slay the scene, and keep it moving. Our fitted hats are off to you, fam. Keep doing it.
The Best Remixes of the Week
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.
Sky Ferreira - "Everything Is Embarrassing (Jim-E Stack Remix)"
Jim-E Stack has to be one of the most underrated dudes making weirdo club oriented house productions. He's also been one of the least prolific as far
Baauer, RL Grime, and Ryan Hemsworth Announce "Infinite Daps Tour"
This July, Baauer, RL Grime, Ryan Hemsworth, and Jim-E Stack will be embarking on the Infinite Daps Tour, which will find this foursome hitting Canada, New York, Ohio, and other random spots. From the looks for the flyer, Baauer and RL Grime will be going back-to-back (check out their Boiler Room SXSW set to see what that'll be like), with Hemsworth and Stack supporting. Tickets go on sale May 10, but you can RSVP right now via infinitedapstour.com.
The Best Remixes of the Week
We're in the middle of weekend 2 of the Ultra Music Festival, and while many of you will be checking out the UMF live-stream later on today, we know some of you are stuck in front of your computers, waiting for Ultra to get the stream up. Why not take some of that time and run through this week's best remixes. We've got some doozies in here, with everyone from Baauer to Jack Beats turning in some fire reworks.