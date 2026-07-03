Editors, journalists, A&Rs, managers, strategists, and more all make up our list of the most powerful women in the music biz today.Jane Schuyler
Featured
The cast and creators behind 'Entergalactic' talk working with Kid Cudi on creating his first animated TV project, a romantic comedy based in New York City.Karla Rodriguez
Jessica Williams was a phenom on 'The Daily Show,' but her Sundance movie 'The Incredible Jessica James' proves the best is yet to come.Meredith Alloway
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal