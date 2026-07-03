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Mad Decent Gives Away 12-Track Compilation, "What Is A Jeffree?"

Feels like it's been a long time coming for Mad Decent's Jeffree's imprint. For the last three years, Mad Decent has used the platform to give away wh

khrisd4278 days ago
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Ape Drums ft. Gappy Ranks - "Overload"

I have no doubt in my mind that Ape Drums will be among those carrying the torch of dancehall/electronic dance music into the next era. The best part

walmerc4292 days ago
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Party Favor - "Bap U"

LA's Party Favor dropped this massive twerk banger on Jeffree's that sounds scientifically-engineered to get people going crazy at festivals or large

walmerc4320 days ago
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Aazar - "Rundat"

Mad Decent's 2014 has been pretty much summed up by releasing tracks that serve to hit your now run-of-the-mill mainstream EDM event upside the head w

marcuskdowling4348 days ago
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Jesse Slayter & Wuki - "That's Right"

Talk of a "house revival" aside, I always like seeing acts we cover separately join forces and make something bigger collectively. For the latest sing

khrisd4362 days ago
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Trippy Turtle - "Trippy's Theme"

Your boy Trippy Turtle is back with an R&B/Jersey club track on Mad Decent's Jeffrees imprint. For those keeping score, the lush "Trippy's Theme" is T

walmerc4419 days ago
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Music

Download 813's "XOXO" EP

813 aka The Beast From The East, dropped a free EP on the Mad Decent sub-label Jeffree's today. It's three tracks that are in that jJrsey club/bass mu

walmerc4467 days ago
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Download UZ's "Trap Sh*t 17/20" EP

Just in case you hadn't been keeping score, Thursdays is new release days over at Mad Decent's Jeffree's, and the EP they dropped today is truly somet

khrisd4482 days ago
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PREMIERE: Juyen Sebulba & Rob Pix - "Body Rock"

We tried to tell you that Juyen Sebulba was a problem, but instead of waiting for you to come around, we'll just keep showing you. His latest is this

khrisd4489 days ago
alizzz sunshine ep
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Download ALIZZZ's "Sunshine" EP

Need something chilled for you Thursday evening? Jeffree's has you covered. Out today is the latest installment of the Jeffree's free EP series, featu

khrisd4509 days ago
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Download LIZ's "Just Like You" EP

As a note, the person writing this turns 36-years-old this year. That being said, Liz's just released Y2K EP for Mad Decent's Jeffrees label literally

marcuskdowling4522 days ago
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Download Blaqstarr's "Blaq-Files" EP

Diplo takes it back to the essence, releasing a free EP of cuts from Blaqstarr, one of the first artists to get a release on Mad Decent. He's been abs

khrisd4558 days ago
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Blaqstarr - "Gangsta"

Well then. Club music starts cracking off like we thought it was going to and it's only proper that Blaqstarr's name pops up in the middle of the pus

brenttactic4565 days ago
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London Future & Djemba Djemba ft. Ifa Sayo - "Look At Me Now"

The first time we got put onto the awesomeness that is Djemba Djemba was via his Jeffree's single, so getting "Look At Me Now" is a welcome return to

khrisd4656 days ago
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Victor Niglio ft. Mr. Man - "Jiggy"

Electronic Didgeridoo Music. No, we're not coining a new "thing" in EDM, but it is dope to hear a didgeridoo being used in the intro of Victor Niglio'

khrisd4671 days ago
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Download Yellow Claw's "Amsterdam Twerk Music" EP

Smart androids will remember that Yellow Claw's debut on Jeffree's was back in March with their Amsterdam Trap Music EP, so it makes sense that they'd

khrisd4677 days ago
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Download Mitch Murder's "The Touch" EP

We imagine you can't help it, and we sure as hell can't. With that awesome cover art and the sound of the first track, the immediate thing we want to

khrisd4740 days ago
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Moska - "Sick Kick"

Earlier this year, Moska impacted the scene with "Insane," a super-charged megaton bomb that exploded on raves worldwide. Picking up exactly where he

khrisd4768 days ago

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