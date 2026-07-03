Jeff Schaffer

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Latest Stories

Super Schaffer Bros
Pop Culture

The Super Schaffer Bros

Jeff and Greg Schaffer—the creators (and IRL brothers) of Netflix's new series 'Brews Brothers'—break down their journey crafting their new show.

Blake J. Harris2249 days ago

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