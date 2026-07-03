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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
The Super Schaffer Bros
Jeff and Greg Schaffer—the creators (and IRL brothers) of Netflix's new series 'Brews Brothers'—break down their journey crafting their new show.
Blake J. Harris2249 days ago