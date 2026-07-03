Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.khrisd
Featured
For the last seven years, Mad Decent has purposefully put on a number of artists you'd probably never heard of, which is a big part of their staying pkhrisd
The best Canadian movies of the year and where to find them on streaming.Louis Pavlakos
Pop Culture
'BlackBerry's' Jay Baruchel on What Finally Made Him Give Up His Own BlackBerry: 'The Group Texts Got Me'
Jay Baruchel on the movie 'BlackBerry', the potential return of Man Seeking Woman, and finally giving up his own BlackBerry: 'The Group Texts Got Me'Louis Pavlakos