Javeon

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Latest Stories

Mogul
Music

Premiere: Mogul Taps Ehmji And Javeon For Louche Funk Jam "Mixed Messages"

"Mixed Messages" officially lands September 18.

James Keith2129 days ago
Javeon (credit: Ortiz Arenas)
Music

Premiere: Javeon Reveals A Different Side To His Songwriting With "Adolescence"

Taken from an as-yet-untitled EP, dropping later this year.

James Keith2584 days ago
Javeon
Music

Premiere: Javeon Offers An Antidote To The Winter Cold With "Redlight"

2018's first panacea for the bone-shattering cold.

James Keith3114 days ago

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