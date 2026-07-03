The actress tells us what taking on the lead role in The CW's Batwoman means for her and others.Alex Narvaez
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New 'Batwoman' star Javicia Leslie on the journey to becoming The CW's first Black Batwoman ahead of the Season 2 premiere.Starrene Rhett Rocque
Jasmine Cephas Jones talks 'Blindspotting,' the joy of working with a women-driven team and the responsibility she feels to accurately tell this Oakland story.Karla Rodriguez
A TV show based on Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs' 2018 indie film 'Blindspotting' is coming to Starz this summer, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones.Karla Rodriguez