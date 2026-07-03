Quavo was the victim of some good-natured roasting Monday morning after fans mistook the Migos rapper for Jacquees in a video that has since gone viral.Brad Callas
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The best new music this week included songs from DaBaby, Danny Brown, Gang Starr, Future, Mick Jenkins, Jacquees, Young Thug, Gunna, and moreBrad Callas
The English singer-songwriter seemingly subbed Jacquees after he performed his remix of her 2018 track "Trip."Joshua Espinoza
Jacquees says he's the king of R&B for this generation, which got people questioning whether he actually is.Joe Price