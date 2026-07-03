Latest Stories
New York's Traffic Anchor Jamie Shupak to Release Novel, "Trans-It Girl"
The former Complex dating columnist expands her reach.
Getting Around Town with Jamie Shupak: 8 Things Your Woman's Friends Won't Tell You
What are they saying when you aren't around?
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How To Be Friends With Your Girl's Girlfriends
An essential act for the longevity of your relationship.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How To Move In With Her
Something to consider before taking the plunge.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Find Yourself, Find a Girlfriend
Stop trying so damn hard.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: On Not Giving a Damn About Age
That song R. Kelly wrote for Aaliyah? Totally true. And here's why.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Text Your Age If You Want to Get Laid
Put the abbreviations on chill.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: On the Virtues of Dating Around
Keep your Rolodex full.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Can You Hear Me Now?
What to do when your ex won't get the point.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How To Meet Women At Weddings
Find your plus one at the ceremony.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Conquering the Busy Girl
Adaptability is key.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How To Be The Perfect Plus One
Be a good date now, ya heard?
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Picking the Right Restaurant for Date Night
Jamie gets an assist from Immaculate Infatuation.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: "What's Our Status?" (The Facebook Talk)
Is it official like a referee with a whistle?
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Skills Every Single Guy Should Possess
No excuses.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: A Year of Lessons
Your dating columnist reflects on all the things learned in a year.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: How About We, or, How About Not?
Don't let your dating profile suck.
Getting Around Town With Jamie Shupak: Wassup, Bro?
To all the dudes out there who are steady screwing up.