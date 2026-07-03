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EXCLUSIVE: Jameston Thieves ft. MFC - "Soulfer"
When I was in New York City a few weeks ago, fellow DAD writer Brent Tactic played me this little number from San Francisco's Jameston Thieves. I thought it was crazy and when he said that it was available for an exclusive here on DAD I was like "yeah, let's do it." Exciting stuff right? That's life in the fast paced world of music blogging.
EXCLUSIVE: YOOK!E x Jameston Thieves - "Fourth Dimension"
What's ultimately lovely to me about this collaboration between NYC's YOOK!E and the Bay Area's Jameston Thieves is that both of these dudes fuck with
Download the "Original Moombahton, Vol. I" Compilation
Nearly five years have passed since Dave Nada stumbled upon the evolution of America's contribution to EDM in a basement in the suburbs of Washington, DC. With the release of the free-to-download Original Moombahton Volume 1 compilation, curators Maxx (of Maxx and EJ fame) and Steve Oh now showcase a sound that on its most organic and communal level has regenerated and sounds poised to invade the rapidly expanding and commercializing EDM environment.
EXCLUSIVE: Jameston Thieves - "Squirm (El Cucuy Remix)"
If you remember well enough, we pulled the original version of "Squirm" for as DAD exclusive back on Christmas Eve and I championed it as basically a
Let These Two Remixes Be The Only Ones You Need Of "Aerosol Can" and "Get Low"
Let me preface this article from the jump: I'm tired of producers using popular club ready tunes that are pretty immaculate in their original state as
Download the Zouk Bass Volume 3 Compilation
As Afro-Latino bass begins its progression to arguably becoming the global standard defining bass music in EDM, compilations like the Generation Bass,