James Foley

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This Is the Ex-Rapper Who British Officials Say Beheaded James Foley

British officials from MI5 and MI6 have identified a former Rapper from London as the man behind the mask who brutally murdered journalist James Foley.

Jason Duaine Hahn4344 days ago

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