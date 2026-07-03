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Pop Culture
This Is the Ex-Rapper Who British Officials Say Beheaded James Foley
British officials from MI5 and MI6 have identified a former Rapper from London as the man behind the mask who brutally murdered journalist James Foley.
Jason Duaine Hahn4344 days ago