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Sports
Interview: Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard Would Prefer Giancarlo Stanton Not Hit Them in the Face
Two fifths of the Mets rotations is perched high above the Big Apple where they're seated to spend some time talking baseball.
Adam Caparell3704 days ago