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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Jackie Cruz Goes Back to Her Dominican Roots in "La Hora Loca" Video
Jackie Cruz is a double threat: while she plays Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales on Netflix’s smash hit 'Orange Is the New Black,' she also has a penchant for melody.
tara mahadevan2849 days ago
Pop Culture
Joey Badass on XXL Freshman List and J. Cole + Casanova Talks 6ix9ine | Open Late with Peter Rosenberg
On this week's episode of 'Open Late,' Peter Rosenberg chats with Joey Badass, Casanova, Jackie Cruz, and Mouse Jones. Nick Grant also stops by for a performance.
edwinortiz2955 days ago
Pop Culture
'Orange Is the New Black' Star Jackie Cruz Breaks Out in Hollywood
The actress who plays Flaca talks Latin stereotypes, why she loved her prison make out scene, and how she'd survive behind bars.
Lauren Nostro4049 days ago