Jack Deezl

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PREMIERE: Jack Deezl - "Reclaimer" EP

Philadelphia's Jack Deezl has been on grind mode for the past year. He's finished college, been playing out consistently, released a steady stream of

nappy4414 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Deezl - "Rites"

Philadelphia's Jack Deezl has spent the past few weeks knocking out tunes at a ridiculous rate, and we have our hands on quite bit of this material. "Rites" is a bouncy bass tune with pitched vocals chopped throughout, an upbeat and melodic effort. With positive feedback from OWSLA's David Heartbreak, it's got all the co-sign we need. It's a Do Androids Dance Exclusive, and available for free download.

nappy4578 days ago
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Music

Stream Jack Deezl's New Album "Disillusion"

It's rare that someone's college career can culminate in the offering of an album that showcases 4 years of hard work, and Jack Deezl is incredibly pr

nappy4734 days ago
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Music

Stream Speaker for the Dead's "So This is Human Life"

Speaker For The Dead is one of those guys that I run into pretty frequently on those rare evenings where I venture out of my cave, and he's always a pleasure to speak with. His So This Is Human Life release was mastered by Starkey, and features remixes from DAD favorites like Dev79, Architekt, Bombé, and Jack Deezl. This release is available on Bandcamp for whatever price you want to name, and I'm sitting here looking at a group of incredibly talented artists that are genuinely nice people.

nappy4811 days ago

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