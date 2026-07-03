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Music
25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.
Alex Nino Gheciu2005 days ago