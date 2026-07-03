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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Ukranian Pop Maestro Ivan Dorn Gifts Us A Video For New Single "Opomnis"
As the song unfolds, so too do the surreal images of Dorn and various characters walking on water, synchronised swimming and generally playing around in a pool.
James Keith2857 days ago
Music
Premiere: Ivan Dorn Releases 'Power Of Afrika' Documentary As Part Of His Campaign To Help Children In Uganda
A man on a misson.
Aaron Bishop2998 days ago