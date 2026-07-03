When khal asked me to put together this list of 20 tunes from the last 20 years, I gladly accepted. I figured I would pick one “important” tune frdjdara
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If you didn't already know, it's not all roses and daises here on DAD. While we love bigging up the tracks and artists that we consider to be a cut abkhrisd
Do you like to run? Do you like to read? You having friends over? You going on a trip? Do you want to hear exciting new music, or revisit some old favorites? Does DAD have to give you more instances where a solid mix is necessary? Didn't think so. Here are this week's finest.khrisd
If DAD loves anything, it's drum & bass. What's interesting about the EDM scene of today is that there are a lot of prominent producers who were killikhrisd