Latest Stories
New Horror Movie About a Mysterious Podcast Will Be Developed by Paramount
Paramount will develop a short horror movie from two Dutch filmmakers about a haunted podcast into a feature length film, with Michael Bay's production company set to produce.
'It Follows' Director Claps Back at Quentin Tarantino for His Low-Key Shade
Hoping these two bro out over beers.
Interview: 'It Follows' Writer-Director David Robert Mitchell and Star Maika Monroe Talk the Terrors of Sex and Death
"It Follows" writer-director David Robert Mitchell and star Maika Monroe talk the terrors of sex and death.
TIFF: Sex Is a Scary Killer in This Early Contender for 2015's Best Horror Movie
"It Follows" writer-director David Robert Mitchell talks his old-school-minded, new-age horror masterwork.