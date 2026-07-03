Latest Stories
The World's Largest GIF Is This Mural by Street Artist INSA in Rio de Janeiro
This GIF-iti took 20 people and a satellite 430 miles above Earth to complete.
Graffiti Artist INSA Made This Incredible Gif from Space
A friggin' gif from space.
INSA Turns a Vintage Bentley Into an Eye-Popping GIF
INSA, best known for his animated street art, recently decked out an old school Bentley.
INSA Brings Graffiti to Life on Your iPhone With the GIF-ITI Augmented Reality App
See animated graffiti murals through your phone's camera and this dope new app.
Artist INSA Creates an Interactive Light Wall in Shanghai, Complete With GIFs
Street artist INSA works on an interactive light wall installation in Shanghai.
INSA and MADSTEEZ Paint "The World's Largest GIF-ITI" for POW! WOW! Taiwan
Check out these GIFs and timelapse video of MADSTEEZ and INSA's amazing GIF-iti mural painted in Taipei.
INSA's Colorful, Swirling Mural in Paris Will Make Your Head Spin
INSA creates yet another one of his famous GIF-iti pieces in Paris. This time, his mural is filled with bright, trippy patterns and revolving skulls.
Interview: ROID and INSA Discuss Their "Paradise" Street Art GIF From POW! WOW! Hawaii 2014
The two artists teamed up in Honolulu this year for an incredible multi-part mural that became a GIF.
INSA's GIF-iti Brings International Street Art Online
One UK street artist pushes the boundaries of the craft using high tech tools.
Watch Six Street Artists Bomb an Abandoned Water Park
The photographer Birdman organizes a trip to an old amusement park for six artists.
INSA Created This Animated Mural for Dwyane Wade and Li-Ning During Art Basel Miami Beach
"Make Your Own Way"
INSA and Alex Noble Collaborate for EVISU Gallery Hong Kong Installation
Denim fetishism at its best.
The Warsteiner Art Collection Project Mural, Art Exhibition, and Launch Party (Video)
Six amazing international artists tackle one wall.
INSA Paints Two Murals for The Vaford Gates in Hong Kong
The first of many rotating murals to come.
Addict x Insa Presents Racy “Girls on Bikes” Photo Series T-Shirts
It is what you think it is.
INSA Paints Full Building In LA
The LA Freewalls program yields yet another gem.
INSA Goes Real Big In Birmingham
New mural for UK artist covers Custard Factory