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Latest Stories

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The World's Largest GIF Is This Mural by Street Artist INSA in Rio de Janeiro

This GIF-iti took 20 people and a satellite 430 miles above Earth to complete.

andrewlasane4194 days ago
Pop Culture

Graffiti Artist INSA Made This Incredible Gif from Space

A friggin' gif from space.

James Tennent4195 days ago
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INSA Turns a Vintage Bentley Into an Eye-Popping GIF

INSA, best known for his animated street art, recently decked out an old school Bentley.

susanc4d3da54bb4247 days ago
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INSA Brings Graffiti to Life on Your iPhone With the GIF-ITI Augmented Reality App

See animated graffiti murals through your phone's camera and this dope new app.

andrewlasane4300 days ago
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Artist INSA Creates an Interactive Light Wall in Shanghai, Complete With GIFs

Street artist INSA works on an interactive light wall installation in Shanghai.

Alani Nelson4345 days ago
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INSA and MADSTEEZ Paint "The World's Largest GIF-ITI" for POW! WOW! Taiwan

Check out these GIFs and timelapse video of MADSTEEZ and INSA's amazing GIF-iti mural painted in Taipei.

andrewlasane4412 days ago
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INSA's Colorful, Swirling Mural in Paris Will Make Your Head Spin

INSA creates yet another one of his famous GIF-iti pieces in Paris. This time, his mural is filled with bright, trippy patterns and revolving skulls.

susanc4d3da54bb4454 days ago
roid insa pow wow paradise gif
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Interview: ROID and INSA Discuss Their "Paradise" Street Art GIF From POW! WOW! Hawaii 2014

The two artists teamed up in Honolulu this year for an incredible multi-part mural that became a GIF.

Cedar Pasori4531 days ago
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INSA's GIF-iti Brings International Street Art Online

One UK street artist pushes the boundaries of the craft using high tech tools.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4570 days ago
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Watch Six Street Artists Bomb an Abandoned Water Park

The photographer Birdman organizes a trip to an old amusement park for six artists.

Dale Eisinger4596 days ago
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The Warsteiner Art Collection Project Mural, Art Exhibition, and Launch Party (Video)

Six amazing international artists tackle one wall.

andrewlasane4700 days ago
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INSA Paints Two Murals for The Vaford Gates in Hong Kong

The first of many rotating murals to come.

andrewlasane4713 days ago
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Street Art GIFs by INSA

An animated making-of.

Cedar Pasori5157 days ago
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INSA Paints Full Building In LA

The LA Freewalls program yields yet another gem.

Nick Schonberger5175 days ago
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INSA Goes Real Big In Birmingham

New mural for UK artist covers Custard Factory

Nick Schonberger5254 days ago

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