From Jay-Z's $6 million watch to Bad Bunny's vintage Cartier, these are some of the best watches spotted on fashion's biggest night and their prices.Mike DeStefano
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From Ben Baller to Alex Moss, six legendary jewelers tell the stories behind some of Drake’s most memorable ice.Mike DeStefano
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October's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Chromakopia’ Grill to Drake’s Vintage Watches
Tyler, the Creator, Drake, and 2 Chainz were amongst the celebrities debuting new ice in October 2024. Whose was the best?Mike DeStefano