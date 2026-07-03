Iceberg

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phallic iceberg in newfoundland
Life

Picture of Giant Phallic Iceberg Off Coast of Dildo, Newfoundland Goes Viral

Over the weekend, a man from Dildo, Newfoundland, took a picture of an iceberg that highly resembled the male anatomy. It made its way online, becoming a meme.

Louis Pavlakos1173 days ago

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