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Pop Culture
Ibra Ake on the Importance of Showcasing African Excellence in Beyoncé's 'Black Is King'
Ibra Ake talks working on 'Black Is King', the importance of telling African stories, and gives an update on 'Atlanta' Season 3.
Frazier Tharpe2163 days ago