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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

Max Payne, Connor Kenway, Vaas, and Lee Everett Walk Into a Bar... (Video)

...and beat the shit out of each other.

Michael Rougeau4971 days ago
Pop Culture

Machinima Interactive Film Festival Will Debut Online and at iam8bit

If you're in LA you can catch the full 360-degree experience.

Michael Rougeau4981 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sony's "PlayStation All-Stars" Party at LA's iam8bit was a Real "Battle Royale" (Gallery)

Thousands gathered to celebrate and play the game.

Michael Rougeau5012 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bonus Stage Start! Capcom, iam8bit Team Up to Wreck a Car at "Street Fighter" 25th Anniversary Gallery

See exclusive photos from the gallery opening and live "Street Fighter" bonus round.

Michael Rougeau5093 days ago
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Pop Culture

The First Episode of the Kevin Pereira-Hosted "Quantum Conundrum" Game Show is Here

It's the Super Dimensional Quantum Learning's Problems and Solutions Gametime Spectacular.

Michael Rougeau5130 days ago
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Pop Culture

Quantum Conundrum" is Becoming a Game Show, Hosted by Kevin Pereira

Contestants will have to solve real-world versions of the game's "Portal"-style puzzles.

Complex5132 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Jurassic President" is the Craziest Hypothetical Game About Presidents and Dinosaurs Yet

One they never tell you in school: Abraham Lincoln was an excellent Brontosaurus-rider.

Complex5208 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kevin Pereira's Leetup United Gamers And Bacon Lovers Last Night In LA

We've got pictures from the event inside.

Michael Rougeau5250 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Kevin Pereira's Coachella For Nerds Will Ravage LA On March 1

The host of G4's "Attack of The Show" talks about recruiting some famous friends to meet up at LeetUp.

Michael Rougeau5272 days ago
Style

Exhibit See: iam8bit, A Group Exhibition In L.A.

If you're going to be in L.A., you must stop at the iam8bit group exhibition where more than 100 artists reimagine their 80's videogame memories.

Lee Anne Vincent O'Connor5450 days ago

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