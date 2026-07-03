From Marvel's Wonder Man to the King of the Hill revival, these are the returning favorites and exciting new series you need to watch in 2026Marc Griffin
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From groundbreaking dramas to bingeworthy comedies, these are the shows that defined television this yearMarc Griffin
Before 'King of the Hill' makes a comeback, we ranked the show's 10 best episodes.Jamie Iovine
From 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' to 'Peanuts' to 'Seinfeld' to 'King of the HIll,' here are the best Thanksgiving television specials to compliment the itis.Jamie Iovine