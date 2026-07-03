Latest Stories
Woman Goes Viral After Calling Dozens of Churches Seeking Baby Formula Help
TikToker Nikalie Monroe’s social test revealed how few churches and religious groups offered aid during the government shutdown.
C-Murder Is on Hunger Strike in Protest of 'Inhumane' Prison Conditions
In a post shared to social media this week, Corey “C-Murder” Miller announced that he’s on a hunger strike in protest of “inhumane” prison conditions.
Eighth Annual Hip-Hop Food Drive Taking Place Across Canada
The Hip-Hop Food Drive is returning for its eighth edition, travelling Canada from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18 to collect non-perishable food items and raise money.
1 in 5 Canadians Report Going Hungry Due to Rising Inflation
Research by Food Banks Canada show an estimated seven million Canadians have reported going hungry due to the increase in inflation and housing costs.
Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million of His 'The Last Dance' Proceeds to Help Fight Hunger
Jordan announced his generous donation a day before Thanksgiving. It will benefit Feeding America and its food member banks in Chicago and the Carolinas.
Mother Arrested After Being Accused of Not Feeding Her 26-Pound, 16-Year-Old Son
41-year-old Elisabet Estrada is facing felony charges for aggravated assault and child endangerment.
Indiana School District Packages Unused Food Into Take-Home Meals for Kids
The school district has partnered with a nonprofit catering company to ensure children don't go hungry on the weekends.
Master P Confirms C-Murder Is on a Hunger Strike in Angola Prison
C-Murder and other inmates are protesting against the prison's inhumane conditions and widespread abuse.