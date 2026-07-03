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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
"Hot Tub Time Machine" Is Bombing While "Fifty Shades" Dives
"Fifty Shades of Grey" remained in the top spot at the box office, while the "Hot Tub Time Machine" sequel did terrible.
Christopher Spata4163 days ago
Pop Culture
PROMO: Let’s Play “Choozy Doozy” With Nick and Lou From "Hot Tub Time Machine 2"
Rob Corddry and Craig Robinson are about to get a whole lot closer.
Bill Savage4173 days ago
Pop Culture
Exclusive Clip: "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" Creates a Hilarious Grammys Drinking Game
Get ready for trouble.
ianservantes4179 days ago
Pop Culture
Exclusive: The Past Has Changed for the Worse in These "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" Posters
Just look at how ridiculous "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" is going to be.
Andrew Gruttadaro4183 days ago