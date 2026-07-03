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Life
Florida Woman Facing Neglect Charges After Her 3-Year-Old Nearly Drowns in Hot Tub While She Was Drunk
ABC News reports that a Florida woman is facing neglect charges after her three-year-old son almost drowned in a hot tub while she was drunk.
Joe Price2669 days ago