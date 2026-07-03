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Premiere: Bristol Producer Distro Gets Funky On New Single "Lust"
UK club producer Curtis "Distro" Blaylock is back with a brand new single for Stateside troublemakers Hot Mom USA.
Premiere: Hear Shiftee "Bubble Up" On This Free Club Aerobics Single
Keep an eye on Club Aerobics for more free drops each month.
Premiere: Listen To Bleep Bloop's "Ferryman", The Latest Free Release On Hot Mom USA
This should get you through those mid-week blues.
Premiere: curl up's "winternet" Is Some Of The Most Surprising Club Music Going
Club music is getting wonderfully weird.
PREMIERE: Juzlo - "Hulk Hoganz"
It's rare that multiple loves of mine are thrown into one pot. When I first got word from Shiftee that Hot Mom USA was putting out this dirty number f
PREMIERE: Kozee - "Bomb The Block"
New Kozee is a blessing, always. While she recently gave away her beaut of a SWV remix, today she aligns with the Hot Mom camp to drop an original, "B
Hot Mom USA is Giving Away Their Entire Catalog For Mother's Day
Smart move; normally, Rx and Shiftee make sure to give away a banger on Mother's Day, but today they hooked up something even better: for Mother's Day only, you can download EVERY cut from the Hot Mom USA catalog for free. This includes fire material from Spooky, Shackles, Cakes Da Killa, Doctor Jeep, Siyoung, and many others. Head on over to their Bandcamp and start grabbing, as this won't last long - once the clock strikes midnight on Monday, May 12, this deal will be over.
Rx - "Strike Ah Pose (DJ Earl Remix)"
The folks at Hot Mom USA are considered DAD homies. We have that bass music parental bond going on, I guess. In any case, when they hit us with a prev
Download Vjuan Allure's MILFCAST Guest Mix
On Monday, October 21, Hot Mom is set to release the "Bandit" single from Vjuan Allure. To keep it funky, I'm not up on Vjuan's music at all, but he's
Cakes Da Killa - "I Run This Club (Siyoung's Warehouse Mix)"
Hot Mom USA went in with this signing. Snapping up Cakes Da Killa's "I Run This Club." Dropping a flamboyant, party-rockin' anthem like "I Run This Cl
Download Spooky's Set From DGAFest x Hot Mom USA at The Ruins (July 6, 2013)
A few weeks ago, we posted a back-to-back mix from Shiftee and Elijah from a Boston night during the recent Hot Mom USA "Dream Team" tour. Along for t
Download Sinistarr's Mix for the Hot Mom USA MILFCAST
Sinistarr might've won with the best intro to a mix for this week. Not only does he utilize a version of the Roseanne theme song, but he opens with th
Listen to Shiftee and Elijah Go B2B Live in Boston
Elijah and Shiftee went B2B in Boston, and we're glad that someone thought enough to record this, as it's conceptually insane. Imagine twol CDJs, two Technics 1210s, a Pioneer DJM800 mixer, a Native Instruments Machine, and a Native Instruments Z2 mixer all used for nearly an hour of futuristic bass music. The only thing they're missing is a tracklist.
Preview Hot Mom USA's "The 90s" Compilation
Now this is more like it! On June 3, Hot Mom USA is bringing forth a new compilation, The 90s, which is dipping into that 90-99BPM range. We already gave you that 100 BPM flavor, but we love the nod to one of our favorite decades, ever. Hot Mom brought in Shiftee, Spooky, Sinistarr, Pawn, Si Young, and many others to put their signature spin on this tempo. Check out the hilarious preview video up above (and relive some of DAD's childhood), then get previews of each track down below.
Preview Mr. Mitch's Forthcoming Hot Mom USA Single
Last week, Chrissy Murderbot's mix for our DAD Mix Series dropped and featured a bombastic banger from the one like Mr. Mitch, "On The Blob." This is