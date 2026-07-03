From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.Jessica Mckinney
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As he prepares to unleash his new EP, ‘Marking My Time’, we caught up with the rising star to discuss everything from his Sudanese heritage and growing up Black in Oxford to working with the elusive Jamie Woon and touring across the pond.Emmanuel Onapa
Once again, for those at the back: UK R&B is NOT dead. It’s still alive, still thriving, and continues to grow year on year, with promising new artists popping.Nathan Miller
This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...Joseph JP Patterson