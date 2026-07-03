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Pop Culture
The True Story Behind "Revenge of the Green Dragons" Was an Eye-Opener for Star Harry Shum Jr.
Harry Shum, Jr. discusses the shift from dancing on "Glee" to turning gangster in "Revenge of the Green Dragons."
Tara Aquino4285 days ago