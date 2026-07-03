Designers who worked on Tim Burton's 'Batman' projects explain the history behind the Nike Air Trainer 3s and Air Jordan 6s made for the movies.Brendan Dunne
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Nike designer Tinker Hatfield has created a new Michelob Ultra bottle for the 2022 NBA Finals. In this interview, he talks about the design, Instagram, & more.Riley Jones
The original designer of Nike's Air Max 1 returns to the sneaker this year for an NFT project supporting student athletes at the University of Oregon.Brendan Dunne
StockX has partnered with Oregon NIL company Division Street to sell 100 pairs of exclusive Ducks Jordan 8s, with proceeds going to the school's football team.Brendan Dunne