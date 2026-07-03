Half A Dozen

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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From (16-Year-Old) Cavalier

Cavalier is one that I'm admittedly late on, and ten seconds into his "IDFWU" remix, I knew that I would be scolding myself for taking so long to noti

nappy4268 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Gravez

So for real LOL at this kid Gravez and how much dope content he's dropped in a month since his first tune on his SoundCloud went up. Yet, he's quickly

brenttactic4272 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Patchwork

The Dutch have to be one of the finest in terms of producing high quality musicianship. It doesn't matter what genre; they kill it. Patchwork is one

jakel4274 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From L'homme aux 4 lettres

It really doesn’t seem to matter, but within the styles (confines?) of electronic music, the French always have the goods. L'homme aux 4 lettres, 1/

jakel4298 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From UV boi

The beauty about this day and age of SoundCloud producers is there are really so many amazing talents to go find before the powers at be eventually sc

brenttactic4314 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From aywy

Like we really needed more proof that Australia was killing it jeezus. Frequent collaborator with the likes of Ekali and Sh?m, aywy (pronounced "A.Y."

brenttactic4320 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Noer The Boy

Sometimes you just need to stomp around and bang on some trash cans, some pots, some pans, and let out that aggression out in search of a feeling. "Lo

jakel4330 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From PC Music

PC Music is an eccentric imprint from the UK that's releasing some truly next level music. Beautiful and melodic records are flooding to their SoundC

nappy4350 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From SevnthWonder

It's pretty rare that an artist is making waves on these outerspace interweb waves without us Androids taking notice, let alone cover. One guy though

jakel4364 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From TastyTreat

Now that I've be introduced to TastyTreat I'm obsessed. My last post was on them and now I'm doing this half dozen post because I've gone through thei

walmerc4384 days ago
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Music

Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Kodak To Graph

Gainesville's Kodak To Graph is fresh off a tour with Odesza, and there's no doubt as to why shows are landing in his hands. He's had a streak of incr

nappy4387 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Woolymammoth

I have to be completely honest here. DJ Ultracat put me on to Woolymammoth nearly a year ago, and though I thought the records that this San Fransisco native was producing were dope, it wasn't until I heard a collaborative tune with Oregon's srry until I realized how special this producer truly was. "CROISSANT" is one of my top 20 records of 2014, and though this one isn't free at all, it's absolutely monstrous.

nappy4388 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Sam Gellaitry

Okay, I lied. This is only five tunes from Sam Gellaitry and a remix of one of his tunes from Robax, but a quick stream through these downloadable war

nappy4392 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Autograf

How deep is deep? For Autograf, a new remixing house project with mysterious Internet origins, it's just deep enough. The duo has been putting out rem

jakel4424 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Choppa Dunks

If you've been following DAD fave JSTJR then you must have heard of Choppa Dunks. They're both doing global bass and have collaborated on a few tracks

walmerc4445 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From Fluke Nukes

The Jersey club sound is no longer restricted to the Garden state. The sound has traveled the entire world and then some. Producers from around the wo

jakel4452 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From ANDRU

ANDRU is a Canadian college student that is seeing his fanbase and play count grow exponentially. His production somehow keeps getting better, and we

nappy4456 days ago
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Half A Dozen Free Downloads From DJ BamBam

I discovered DJ BamBam when I was doing my research on the rasterinha article I did a few months back. He was responsible for some of the best of those tracks so I decided to follow him on SoundCloud. Since then, I've been treated to what is almost a weekly output of new productions. Being this prolific, there are more than a few times when this veteran from Rio de Janeiro misses the mark, but luckily the hits far outweigh the misses.

walmerc4460 days ago

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