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Latest Stories
Life
Only 3 Percent of Earth Is 'Ecologically Intact' Due to Humans, Study Shows
Humans have destroyed 97 percent of the world's land, with only three percent of the Earth's land, animal populations, and ecosystems currently intact.
tara mahadevan1914 days ago