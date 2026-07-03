Latest Stories
A Closer Look at Watches Worn by Colman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet, and More at 2025 Oscars
The Conan O'Brien-hosted ceremony ultimately saw Sean Baker's 'Anora' taking home Best Picture.
Kevin Spacey Responds to Guy Pearce Saying Actor ‘Targeted’ Him: 'You Are Not a Victim’
The disgraced actor says he has "nothing to hide" regarding his former friendship with Pearce.
Giveaway: Win a "The Rover" Poster Signed By Robert Pattinson, Guy Pearce, and David Michôd
It's Robert Pattinson and his "The Rover" castmates vs. flies and more flies in this exclusive featurette.
Robert Pattinson and Guy Pearce Talk "The Rover" and Giving Keri Hilson's Music a Post-Apocalyptic Spin
A video interview with "The Rover's" Robert Pattinson and Guy Pearce.
"Iron Man 3" Would've Been Even Better with a Home Depot Sex Tape Broadcast
Just so happens to be a scene cut from the first draft.
Review: "Iron Man 3" Will Be the Fan Favorite of the Franchise
The third installment is great, straight up.
New Poster Shows Guy Pearce As "Iron Man 3" Villian
He's a diabolical geneticist.
Trailer Park: Liquor Flows And Guns Blaze In “Lawless”
Prohibition has never looked like so much fun.
Details Emerge On The Villains For “Iron Man 3”
Looks like we've got a good mix of classic and modern baddies for Tony Stark to face off against.
Video: Two New Clips Debut From "Lawless"
The prohibition-era crime flick hits theaters this August.
Trailer Park: The Booze Trade Gets Deadly In “Lawless”
A superb cast and a great director make this a movie to be on the lookout for.
Guy Pearce To Play Aldrich Killian In "Iron Man 3"
The genetic scientist played a pivotal role in "Extremis."
Interview: Maggie Grace Talks "Lockout" And Always Playing The Woman In Peril
The action movie regular discusses the comedic appeal and residual effects of her new high-octane science fiction flick.
Video: Watch The First Five Minutes Of "Lockout" Starring Guy Pearce
Jump right into the action in this extended clip.
Video: Guy Pearce Stars In This Fake TED Talk From The Year 2023
A promo for Ridley Scott's Prometheus.
Trailer Park: “Prometheus” Is Full Of Atmosphere But The Plot Remains A Mystery
Ridley Scott's return to sci-fi looks promising to say the least.
Review: "Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark" Will Only Scare Sissy Night-Light Owners
Though it's entertaining, this Guillermo del Toro-backed creature feature ignores the old "less is more" adage.