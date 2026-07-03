Guy Pearce

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Colman Domingo in a red suit and Timothée Chalamet in a yellow suit, posing at an event.
Style

A Closer Look at Watches Worn by Colman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet, and More at 2025 Oscars

The Conan O'Brien-hosted ceremony ultimately saw Sean Baker's 'Anora' taking home Best Picture.

Trace William Cowen501 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kevin Spacey Responds to Guy Pearce Saying Actor ‘Targeted’ Him: 'You Are Not a Victim’

The disgraced actor says he has "nothing to hide" regarding his former friendship with Pearce.

Jaelani Turner-Williams514 days ago
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Pop Culture

Giveaway: Win a "The Rover" Poster Signed By Robert Pattinson, Guy Pearce, and David Michôd

It's Robert Pattinson and his "The Rover" castmates vs. flies and more flies in this exclusive featurette.

MattBarone4403 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson and Guy Pearce Talk "The Rover" and Giving Keri Hilson's Music a Post-Apocalyptic Spin

A video interview with "The Rover's" Robert Pattinson and Guy Pearce.

Complex4410 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Iron Man 3" Would've Been Even Better with a Home Depot Sex Tape Broadcast

Just so happens to be a scene cut from the first draft.

Tara Aquino4819 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Iron Man 3" Will Be the Fan Favorite of the Franchise

The third installment is great, straight up.

Tara Aquino4824 days ago
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Pop Culture

New Poster Shows Guy Pearce As "Iron Man 3" Villian

He's a diabolical geneticist.

nancy-stiles4897 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: Liquor Flows And Guns Blaze In “Lawless”

Prohibition has never looked like so much fun.

Jason Serafino5123 days ago
Pop Culture

Details Emerge On The Villains For “Iron Man 3”

Looks like we've got a good mix of classic and modern baddies for Tony Stark to face off against.

Jason Serafino5161 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Two New Clips Debut From "Lawless"

The prohibition-era crime flick hits theaters this August.

Jason Serafino5170 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: The Booze Trade Gets Deadly In “Lawless”

A superb cast and a great director make this a movie to be on the lookout for.

Jason Serafino5196 days ago
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Pop Culture

Guy Pearce To Play Aldrich Killian In "Iron Man 3"

The genetic scientist played a pivotal role in "Extremis."

Jason Serafino5201 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Maggie Grace Talks "Lockout" And Always Playing The Woman In Peril

The action movie regular discusses the comedic appeal and residual effects of her new high-octane science fiction flick.

MattBarone5208 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Watch The First Five Minutes Of "Lockout" Starring Guy Pearce

Jump right into the action in this extended clip.

Jason Serafino5213 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Guy Pearce Stars In This Fake TED Talk From The Year 2023

A promo for Ridley Scott's Prometheus.

gerald335252 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trailer Park: “Prometheus” Is Full Of Atmosphere But The Plot Remains A Mystery

Ridley Scott's return to sci-fi looks promising to say the least.

Jason Serafino5321 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark" Will Only Scare Sissy Night-Light Owners

Though it's entertaining, this Guillermo del Toro-backed creature feature ignores the old "less is more" adage.

MattBarone5439 days ago

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